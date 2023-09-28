DLSA Bhaderwah conducts cleanliness drives

Bhaderwah: In a display of community engagement and commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's principles of cleanliness and sustainability, the District Legal Services Authority Bhaderwah, under the J&K Legal Services Authority, organised activities as part of the national campaign 'Swachhta Hi Sewa-2023 (SHS-2023).' This initiative was undertaken to commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Under the guidance of Chairman DLSA Bhaderwah, Sunit Gupta and the supervision of Secretary DLSA, Ramesh Lal, the DLSA Bhaderwah team, in collaboration with Advocate Mohd Majid Malik, Advocate Sarvash Gupta and Para Legal Volunteers, organised awareness camps and a cleanliness drive in alignment with the nationwide campaign under the theme of "Garbage Free India." An awareness camp in collaboration with Bhartiya Vediya Mandir was organised within the premises of the school.

During the campaign, Advocate Mohd Majid Malik delivered an address emphasising the importance of sustainability and the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. His words resonated with the audience, serving as a reminder of the imperative need for sustainable practices to preserve our environment for future generations.