DLSA Bhaderwah organises awareness camp on women empowerment

The legal awareness camp to was primarily aimed at raising awareness about the rights of women on several issues they generally have to face including marriage and divorce, maintenance laws, women's rights to property, acid attack, kidnapping and abduction, rape and sexual assault, domestic violence, dowry death, outraging modesty of women, POCSO and PNDT acts, Prevention of Sexual harassment at workplace, maternity benefits etc.

Mudassir Farooq said that International Women’s Day is an opportunity for “us to renew our commitment to women empowerment.”

"Empowering women is critical to ensuring healthier and happier families, empowered communities, and a sustainable future for all. It is important to keep pushing for greater gender justice," said Farooq.