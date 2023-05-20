DLSA Kishtwar organises programme against drug menace

On this occasion, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir was the chief guest of the function. In his address, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Kishtwar, Alnasir impressed upon young students to work hard and remember the purpose for which their parents are working hard to send them to school. “They should feel fortunate enough that they have the facilities of education. Though education is free till the age of 14, yet there are millions of kids who are still devoid of this basic fundamental right.”

He stressed that “weak souls succumb to such menace as drugs or addiction to any substance abuse”. He told the young kids to be vigilant and not to become couriers in their innocence or carry things for strangers or deliver them. “If any such person comes into their contact they should report it.”