DLSA observes 'No Tobacco Day' in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, May 31: The World No Tobacco Day was observed by District Legal Services Authority ( DLSA ) Bhaderwah in the premises of Govt Hr Sec School boys Bhaderwah on Wednesday.
Tanveer Hussain vice principal of GHSS Boys Bhaderwah presided over the event as the chief guest whereas Educationist Arif Rana was guest of honour and Adv Mohd Majid Malik was resource person on the occasion .
Adv Mohd Majid Malik said, “Most of the deaths are occurring today because of tobacco consumption. It is the biggest cause of several life-taking diseases, including cancer. The government has made several laws against tobacco consumption but there is a lack of awareness in our society.”
“The World Health Organisation has set a target to create awareness among people with the theme of ‘Tobacco and Lung Health’ for which ‘World No Tobacco Day’ is being celebrated every year,” Malik added.
He highlighted the different forms of tobacco and its side effects on the body. He urged all the students not to go into drug abuse. On the occasion, students took an oath to never consume any drug like tobacco in their life.
A slogan-writing competition was conducted where students showcased their creativity in coming out with different slogans for spreading awareness on tobacco use.
Adv Mohd Majid Malik also informed that in 1987 the World Health Assembly passed a resolution calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day every year on 31 May.
Anti-Tobacco Day focuses on cent percent smoke- free environments as the only effective measure to protect the public, including women and children, and the people at their workplaces, from exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke. The main aim of this day is to create awareness about the ill effects of tobacco, the disease it can cause and the preventable measures.
Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, commonly referred to as the NDPS Act, which is an Act of the Parliament that prohibits "a person from the production/manufacturing/cultivation, possession, sale, purchasing, transport, storage, and/or consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance."