DLSA observes 'No Tobacco Day' in Bhaderwah

Tanveer Hussain vice principal of GHSS Boys Bhaderwah presided over the event as the chief guest whereas Educationist Arif Rana was guest of honour and Adv Mohd Majid Malik was resource person on the occasion .

Adv Mohd Majid Malik said, “Most of the deaths are occurring today because of tobacco consumption. It is the biggest cause of several life-taking diseases, including cancer. The government has made several laws against tobacco consumption but there is a lack of awareness in our society.”