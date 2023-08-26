'Doctor Apke Gaon guaranteeing doorstep accessibility of specialised healthcare in rural Kishtwar'

The initiative involves the active participation of specialists from District Hospital and other Hospitals of the district. They conduct special screening camps with the provision of on-the-spot tests and health assessments in underserved regions.

To date, an impressive total of 7 mega Special Health Camps have been successfully organized across the district, namely at Navapachi Marwah, Inshan Warwan, Atholi Paddar, Suid Dachhan, Nali Bounjwah, Bhandera Kuntwara, and Chingam. During these camps, a total of 7189 patients received screening by specialists, with 1161 lab tests performed,439 ultrasounds and 23 ECGs conducted besides medicines distributed ,all free of cost.