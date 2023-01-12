Doda Admin launches geo-tag based attendance monitoring portal

The Geo-Tag based Attendance System can be reached at https://adhbutdoda.org/ams/user/. The portal shall redirect the employee to mark the attendance.

The photograph taken in the portal shall send geo-coordinates of the employee to his employer along with distance away from his/ her office/ workplace.

The system/ portal has more than 2000 employees registered till date and the registration process is continued untill all the employees are registered on the portal. The Attendance System shall give the exact location, any time of employee to the reporting officer, making desired/required punctuality of staff in the Government Offices and at their Workplaces practicable and real time monitorable.

Launch of E- Library/ online Study material platform for students, Online Classes, Innovation Challenge to get innovative ideas directly from public, School Prabhari Officer Scheme, Rural/Adventure Sports competitions, Know your Real Heroes programme and number of other such initiatives have been started in the district under ADBHUT Doda initiative to provide efficient service delivery to its citizens.