Doda admin set to host mega yoga, tourism event at Jae Valley: DC

Bhaderwah, June 16: District administration Doda is all set to host another mega event at Jae Valley on the International Day of Yoga to attract the fitness freaks, nature and yoga lovers and to promote eco-tourism in the region.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that discussions were held and arrangements were finalised in the last meetings here today at Dak Bungalow Bhaderwah.
The administration is expecting more than 5000 visitors from different parts of the country.
The event is a joint venture of district administration and stakeholders involved in the tourism Trade and will give the district a distinct identity in the tourism sector.
Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, gave this information.
He revealed that the event will be held on the 21st of June 2023 at picturesque Jae Valley Bhaderwah.
Mahajan said that the arrangements that have been discussed and finalised with the concerned stakeholders in a recent meeting and shall be put in place in advance. It was said that the event shall be managed by Youth Service and Sports and Ayush departments under the supervision of ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir. Security, traffic management, temporary toilets, setting of food and local product stalls, and other logistics have been discussed in detail and given final shape during the meeting.
The DC has extended open invitation to all and has urged to schedule the date for the event and be part of the first of its kind yoga, cultural, tourism event and expedition in the heavenly abode at Jae Ghati.
In today's meeting fresh directions were given to the officers of GREF with regard to the maintenance of roads. The ADC and SDPO were directed to identify an area for parking of vehicles that can accommodate about 200 vehicles with ease. The department of PWD has been assigned the responsibility of setting the stage at the venue. He directed the District officer of JKAAC&L to conduct a cultural activity at the venue after the programme of Yoga. Power back-up using Power generators and other means shall be looked upon by ExEn JPDCL and drinking water by the department of Jal Shakti.
Executive Officer MC was directed to ensure cleanliness of the venue and also to put in service a vehicle for the purpose. Medical team shall be deputed by the BMO Bhadarwah at the venue. Various departments viz Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture were asked to lay stalls at the venue.
A painting competition shall also be held and in this regard ZEO Bhaderwah was asked to depute 4 or 5 interested students from every government school for the purpose. Paragliding, cycling and other sport activities shall also be held, he added.
The meeting was attended by SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir, XEN JPDCL, Tehsildar Bhaderwah, incharge 33 CRPF, SDPO, BMO Bhadarwah, ZEO Bhaderwah, Rep of 4RR and other officers and officials of various other departments.