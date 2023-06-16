Doda admin set to host mega yoga, tourism event at Jae Valley: DC

The DC has extended open invitation to all and has urged to schedule the date for the event and be part of the first of its kind yoga, cultural, tourism event and expedition in the heavenly abode at Jae Ghati.

In today's meeting fresh directions were given to the officers of GREF with regard to the maintenance of roads. The ADC and SDPO were directed to identify an area for parking of vehicles that can accommodate about 200 vehicles with ease. The department of PWD has been assigned the responsibility of setting the stage at the venue. He directed the District officer of JKAAC&L to conduct a cultural activity at the venue after the programme of Yoga. Power back-up using Power generators and other means shall be looked upon by ExEn JPDCL and drinking water by the department of Jal Shakti.

Executive Officer MC was directed to ensure cleanliness of the venue and also to put in service a vehicle for the purpose. Medical team shall be deputed by the BMO Bhadarwah at the venue. Various departments viz Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture were asked to lay stalls at the venue.