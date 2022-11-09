Doda car accident: One body recovered, three youth still missing

Srinagar, Nov 09: The body of one person who had drowned along with three others in Chenab last evening was fished out from the river today after hectic efforts by the rescuers.
Four people had drowned after their car skidded off the road and plunged into the fast flowing water body near Karara Premnagar in Doda district last evening.
While three youth are still missing, body of Adit Kotwal son of Rakesh Kotwal of Paryote Doda has been recovered, a police officer told news agency GNS.
He said a massive rescue operation was on despite bad weather conditions to trace the missing youth.
Due to darkness, he said, the rescue operation has been suspended and would be resumed early morning tomorrow.
“We pressed boats and all efforts were employed to trace the missing persons. So far we have been successful in pulling out the vehicle along with a body,” the officer said.
The three missing youth have been identified as Rohan Mangotra son of Sadhu Ram of Nayedangri, Surjeet Singh son of Dharamsingh of Jodhpur and Vishal Chandail son of Jagdish of Shiva Suhanda.