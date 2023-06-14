DODA EARTHQUAKE | Altaf Bukhari demands compensation for affected people

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and the party’s General Secretary Syed Asgar Ali have emphasised the urgent need for swift and adequate compensation for those whose buildings and houses were damaged due to the earthquake that struck in Doda on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, both the leaders have called upon the LG administration to speed up the assessment of losses and ensure a rapid disbursement of compensation to the affected people.

In his message, Bukhari, while expressing his profound sympathy with the affected people, said, "It is disheartening to know that numerous buildings, including residential houses, have developed cracks due to the earthquake tremors in Doda’s in Gandoh, Baderwah, and Thatri areas.