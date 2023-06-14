DODA EARTHQUAKE | Altaf Bukhari demands compensation for affected people

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and the party’s General Secretary Syed Asgar Ali have emphasised the urgent need for swift and adequate compensation for those whose buildings and houses were damaged due to the earthquake that struck in Doda on Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement, both the leaders have called upon the LG administration to speed up the assessment of losses and ensure a rapid disbursement of compensation to the affected people.
In his message, Bukhari, while expressing his profound sympathy with the affected people, said, "It is disheartening to know that numerous buildings, including residential houses, have developed cracks due to the earthquake tremors in Doda’s in Gandoh, Baderwah, and Thatri areas.
Thankfully, no casualties have occurred in the quake. I urge the administration to prioritise the assessment of losses and swiftly provide adequate compensation to those who have suffered from this natural calamity. The administration must immediately assess the losses and ensure compensation is provided to the affected people without any delay."
Moreover, Apni Party President emphasised the requirement for an expert assessment to accurately gauge the earthquake vulnerability in the Chenab Valley so that people are provided proper guidance on constructing resilient buildings, including residential houses, in the region, ensuring their safety in the future.