Doda man arrested after IED recovered from his house: police

A case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 13/18/39 UAPA, 4/5 Explosive substance Act has been registered at Police Station Doda and the suspect has been arrested, police said adding investigation of the case is going on and more arresters and recoveries are expected in the case.

The arrest comes two days after police arrested an LeT terrorist and his two associates in connection with the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district on March 9 in which one person was killed and 14 were injured.