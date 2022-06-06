Doda man arrested after IED recovered from his house: police

Srinagar June 6: Police on Monday arrested a man and recovered an IED from his house in Kastigarh area of J&K's Doda district.
"On the basis of specific input, generated by Doda police, today on 6th of June-2022, a cordon and search operation was launched by District Police Doda, troops of 10 RR and CRPF-33 Bn in Kastigarh area of Doda and during search the operation party recovered explosive material (IED device) along with one Mobile phone and other incriminating material from the house of one suspect namely Irshad Ahmed S/o Mohd Yousuf R/o Dhandal Kastigarh, " a police spokesman said.
A case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 13/18/39 UAPA, 4/5 Explosive substance Act has been registered at Police Station Doda and the suspect has been arrested, police said adding investigation of the case is going on and more arresters and recoveries are expected in the case.
The arrest comes two days after police arrested an LeT terrorist and his two associates in connection with the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district on March 9 in which one person was killed and 14 were injured.
Police said that the LeT terrorist Mohammad Ramzan Sohil confessed to planting the IED on the directions of his handler Mohammad Amin, alias Khubaib, a resident of Kathawa Thathri in Doda who is currently based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
"It is evident that Khobaib is making desperate attempt to revive militancy in Chenab region by and attempts are made to allure and trap local youth in the net of militancy to run terror modules for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu province, " police said.