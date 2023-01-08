Doda man, his family fake death to evade debts

"Alongside the investigation, the search was continued in Chenab River with boats of SDRF. It was presumed that on 20-12-2022, Manjeet Singh son of Pritam Singh, Age 31 years, his Wife namely Sonia Devi and daughter Age 6 years were travelling in the said car from Bhaderwah to Jammu. However, none of them was traced out dead or alive," the police said.

The police said that other aspects of the missing family were also enquired like financial condition etc. and during the investigation it transpired that the said Manjeet had taken large amount of loan (approx. 30 Lakhs) to establish his business from different banks and private lenders.

"Moreover, the financial condition of Manjeet Singh was also not good and thus with the usage of CCTV footage, technical team of cyber cell Doda was also put to the task and after getting technical lead, SSP Doda constituted a team led by IC PP Bhalla PSI Ankush Kumar Sharma under the supervision of SHO Bhaderwah Inspector Jatinder Singh to search the missing person in Punjab/Haryana," the police said.

It said that after hectic efforts with the help of Haryana Police, the trio were located and found alive in village Abhaypura, Phase-1, Panchukala, Haryana. "They were brought back within 24 hours. Further investigation into the matter is going on. Proceedings under relevant sections shall be followed," the police said. The police further said that proceedings under relevant sections shall be followed.