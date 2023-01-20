Doda: Two sisters among three siblings crack JKAS exam

The family has now settled in Jammu city.

Suhail, the youngest of the three siblings has secured 111th rank while Huma secured 117th and Ifra 143th rank among the 187 successful candidates.

Munir Ahmad Wani, father of these three candidates, is proud of the exemplary success of his children. He said his children have achieved success without joining any coaching centre.

"My children don't have a mobile phone even today. Whenever they wanted to connect to the Internet, they would use their mother's phone," the father said.