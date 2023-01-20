Doda: Two sisters among three siblings crack JKAS exam

Srinagar, Jan 20: Three siblings, including two sisters, hailing from Kahra Bhaleesa area of Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir, have cracked JKAS exam, the results of which were declared on Friday.
Reports said Suhail Ahmad Wani, son of Muneer Ahmad Wani, and his two sisters – Huma Wani and Ifra Wani – were declared successful in the exam.
While Muneer obtained 1055 marks, sisters Huma and Ifra scored 1050 and 1034.5 marks respectively.
JKPSC declared the results of the exam on Friday morning. As per a notification, 187 candidates have been declared successful in the exam.
The family has now settled in Jammu city.
Suhail, the youngest of the three siblings has secured 111th rank while Huma secured 117th and Ifra 143th rank among the 187 successful candidates.
Munir Ahmad Wani, father of these three candidates, is proud of the exemplary success of his children. He said his children have achieved success without joining any coaching centre.
"My children don't have a mobile phone even today. Whenever they wanted to connect to the Internet, they would use their mother's phone," the father said.
Father attributes the success of his children to their hard work and focused study.
"They used to study for 12 hours a day for the last several years. Right after passing their Class 12 exam, they were determined to pass the civil service exam," he said.
While Ifra did her masters in physics, Huma and Suhail have taken their masters degree in political science. (With IANS inputs)