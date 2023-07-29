Doda: Woman posts video on Facebook before ‘suicide’, alleges harassment by in-laws

Bhaderwah, July 29: A woman who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Chenab river in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir had posted a video on Facebook before taking the extreme step.
A video is making rounds on social media in which Anju Devi wife of Ram Krishan has accused her in-laws of harassment
Ms Devi, a resident of Gundana, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Chenab at Pul-Doda today morning.
In the video, she has purportedly made serious allegations of torture by her husband and in laws. Ms Devi has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her, due to which she took this step.
SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom said that they are searching the river to locate the body of the woman. He said that the woman’s hand bag was found near the river.
“Our first priority is fish out the body. An investigation has also been initiated by Doda police to look into the reasons that forced the lady to take this extreme step,” he said.