Doda: Woman posts video on Facebook before ‘suicide’, alleges harassment by in-laws

A video is making rounds on social media in which Anju Devi wife of Ram Krishan has accused her in-laws of harassment

Ms Devi, a resident of Gundana, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Chenab at Pul-Doda today morning.

In the video, she has purportedly made serious allegations of torture by her husband and in laws. Ms Devi has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her, due to which she took this step.