DPAP demands compensation to earthquake victims

Doda, June 19: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Monday staged a protest rally in Doda demanding immediate compensation to victims of earthquakes in Chenab valley specially Doda and Kishtwar and sought government intervention in conducting of survey by seismologists to gauge the reasons behind occurrences of continuous tremors in Chenab Valley, a press release said.
Holding placards, banners, DPAP’s senior leadership, including Vice-President G M Saroori, Naresh Gupta Provincial Vice President, Chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, and other party leaders and workers marched in Doda demanding compensation to earthquake victims and assessment of the damage in twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar.