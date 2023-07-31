DPAP successful in resolution of people’s issues: Azad

Banihal, July 31: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) GhulamNabi Azad today asserted that his party was successful in resolution of people’s issues of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment.
He added that within short span of time DPAP was able to solve the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a block level office bearers’ convention here over phone, Azad said DPAP organised 20-30 protest rallies in three months from January-March this year in entire Jammu and Kashmir that saw resolution of major issues of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment. “It was DPAP’s protest rallies on roads which brought the government's attention towards the major issues confronting people in the form of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment. The administration, sensing the growing resentment, stopped the eviction drive and enhanced the ration quota to 10 kg across the categories in J&K,” Azad said.
Stressing that no other political party did raise its voice against these major issues, the former chief minister said be it 100, 70 or 30 years-old political parties they only issued press statements and remained mute to people’s concern. Emphasising upon party workers and leadership to reach out to people in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said that he would address and participate in all DPAP conventions from August to September so that party cadre is prepared for upcoming polls. DPAP plans to hold a major party convention in Khari block where party chairman GhulamNabi Azad would address a gathering in August.