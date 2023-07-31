DPAP successful in resolution of people’s issues: Azad

He added that within short span of time DPAP was able to solve the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a block level office bearers’ convention here over phone, Azad said DPAP organised 20-30 protest rallies in three months from January-March this year in entire Jammu and Kashmir that saw resolution of major issues of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment. “It was DPAP’s protest rallies on roads which brought the government's attention towards the major issues confronting people in the form of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment. The administration, sensing the growing resentment, stopped the eviction drive and enhanced the ration quota to 10 kg across the categories in J&K,” Azad said.