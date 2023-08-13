DPAP will focus on development, end corruption: Azad

According to a press release, he was addressing a massive public rally at Chiralla, Bhaderwah on the last day of his 10 days long and extensive tour of Chenab valley. Azad met hundreds of delegations and addressed huge public rallies across the Chenab valley during his visit. “ My heart is beating for the people of Chenab valley and the rest of UT. My dream is to work for you people and ensure all of you are politically and economically empowered to an extent so that you won’t need to beg before anyone,” he told his workers. Azad said that while his meeting with various delegations, he was apprised with number of public issues and he promised that he will take up with authorities for their redressal. The DPAP chairman said that his party was strongly against the coercive measures of land eviction by Jammu and Kashmir government and it was due to the party protests that former was forced to stop the drive. Azad said that securing land and jobs of local people is the primary agenda of his party, therefore the fight shall continue untill guarantee is granted by GoI.