Driver dead, another injured as Kashmir-bound lorry rolls down into gorge in Banihal

An official that a truck, bearing registration number JK05A 8209, which was on way from Jammu towards Srinagar fell into a deep gorge near Tulbagh around 7 pm, resulting into on spot death of the driver.

Soon after the accident, Banihal police and local volunteers launched a rescue operation and retrieved the body of the trucker, who was identified as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh (58), son of Abdul Gani Sheikh, a resident of Bandipora in north Kashmir.