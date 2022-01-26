Driver dead, another injured as Kashmir-bound lorry rolls down into gorge in Banihal

Banihal, Jan 26: A trucker was killed and another person injured after a truck rolled down into a deep gorge near Tulbagh, one kilometer from Banihal town of J&K’s Ramban district on Wednesday.
An official that a truck, bearing registration number JK05A 8209, which was on way from Jammu towards Srinagar fell into a deep gorge near Tulbagh around 7 pm, resulting into on spot death of the driver.
Soon after the accident, Banihal police and local volunteers launched a rescue operation and retrieved the body of the trucker, who was identified as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh (58), son of Abdul Gani Sheikh, a resident of Bandipora in north Kashmir.
The injured, identified as Naveed Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad, also a resident of Bandipora, was shifted to Emergency Hospital Banihal.
An official said that the body is being shifted to Bandipora and that the relatives of the victims were on way to Banihal.