Driver dead as truck rolls down into gorge on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Banihal, April 20: The driver of a truck died after the vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge near Khooni nullah on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.
As per the officials, the mishap took place in early hours today while the truck laden with electric poles was on way to Kashmir valley from Jammu resulting in the on the spot death of the driver. The identification of the deceased driver was not immediately known.
A police officer said soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched by police and QRT volunteers and the body was recovered after hectic efforts.
The body was later shifted to DH Ramban for medico-legal formalities. The truck was also wrecked in the accident.