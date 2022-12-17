Driver dies in Ramban road mishap

Ramban, Dec 17: The driver of a mini-load carrier died on spot after the vehicle he was driving plunged into a gorge near village Gogi on Halla-Neera Mehar link road in Ramban tehsil on Saturday.
Police sources said a mini load carrier (TaTa Mobile) bearing registration JK19A-1748 on its way to Ramban from Halla went out of control and plunged into a gorge near village Goggi. In the mishap, the driver of the vehicle died on the spot.
Police identified the deceasedas Parjeet Singh 38 son of Kashi Ram resident of village Gogi, Dhandrath, Ramban.
Police said after conducting legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs.