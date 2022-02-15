Driver injured in car crash in Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Banihal, Feb 15: A car heading to Srinagar from Jammu met with an accident in Banihal-Qazigund tunnel in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving the driver injured.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a car bearing registration number JK21C 3669 hit an exhaust fan inside the tunnel after the driver lost control due to over speeding.
He said the driver - identified as Roshan Lal, a resident of Samba district – was shifted to SDH Banihal where doctors referred him to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment.