Driver injured in  Khooni Nallah accident

Ramban, Oct 28: A driver of an oil tanker was injured in a road accident near Khooni Nallah on Srinagar-Jammu national highway today.
Reports said that the accident occurred when the oil tanker went out of control of his driver and fell into a several hundred feet deep gorge .
Officials said the injured driver was rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where after providing him medical doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment.
Hospital authorities identified the injured driver as Bilal Ahmed son of Basheer Ahmed resident of Fagow, Banihal.