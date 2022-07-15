Driver killed as tanker plunges into stream on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal July 15: The driver of a tanker died after the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a stream in Peerah area of J&K's Ramban district on Friday, officials said.
They said the tanker bearing registration no. JK02CL- 3270 was on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar when the driver namely Javed Ahmad son of Mohd Yousuf a resident of Chamalwass area of Banihal who was driving in a "rash and negligent manner" lost control over the vehicle, which rolled down into the stream at around 0300 hrs leading to the on spot death of the driver.
The body of the driver was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for legal formalities, said an official.
He said a case FIR no 110/22 under sections 279/304 A IPC has been registered at Police Station Chanderkote.