Driver killed as tanker plunges into stream on Jammu-Srinagar highway

They said the tanker bearing registration no. JK02CL- 3270 was on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar when the driver namely Javed Ahmad son of Mohd Yousuf a resident of Chamalwass area of Banihal who was driving in a "rash and negligent manner" lost control over the vehicle, which rolled down into the stream at around 0300 hrs leading to the on spot death of the driver.