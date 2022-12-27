Driver killed in Ramban accident

Police said a Oil Tanker bearing registration number JK01AJ -9101 on way to Kashmir from Jammu rolled down into a deep gorge at Kelamorh,Seri area resulting in the driver of the vehicle having died on the spot.

Police said after receiving information rescue teams of Police and volunteers of Civil QRT rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead of the driver lying under wreckage of the vehicle and shifted it to the mortuary of the Hospital.