Driver killed in Ramban accident

Ramban, Dec 27: Driver of an oil tanker died on spot after his vehicle rolled down into a gorge at Kelamord, Seri area near Ramban on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway last night.
Police said a Oil Tanker bearing registration number JK01AJ -9101 on way to Kashmir from Jammu rolled down into a deep gorge at Kelamorh,Seri area resulting in the driver of the vehicle having died on the spot.
Police said after receiving information rescue teams of Police and volunteers of Civil QRT rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead of the driver lying under wreckage of the vehicle and shifted it to the mortuary of the Hospital.
Police identified the deceased driver Mohammad Wari son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Tral, district Pulwama Kashmir.
Police said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities at District Hospital the body of the deceased was handed over to relatives.
SSP, Ramban , Mohita Sharma confirmed the incident and said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.