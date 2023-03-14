Driver killed in Ramban road accident

Police sources said a tipper bearing registration number JK19A-0192 on its way to Parlanka Gypsum Mine from Haroog went out of control of its driver and rolled down into several hundred feet deep embankments of river Chenab in the Dharamkund area resulting in on spot death of its driver.

They said the body of the deceased driver was retrieved from the embankments with the help of locals and was shifted to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban for postmortem and other legal formalities.