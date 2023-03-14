Driver killed in Ramban road accident

Ramban, Mar 14: A tipper driver died on spot after the vehicle he was driving in skidded from a link road and fell in the river Chenab in the Dhramkund area of Ramban on Tuesday.
Police sources said a tipper bearing registration number JK19A-0192 on its way to Parlanka Gypsum Mine from Haroog went out of control of its driver and rolled down into several hundred feet deep embankments of river Chenab in the Dharamkund area resulting in on spot death of its driver.
They said the body of the deceased driver was retrieved from the embankments with the help of locals and was shifted to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban for postmortem and other legal formalities.
Police identified the deceased driver as Irshad Ahmed Magray resident of village Tatarsu, Ramban.
SHO, Police Station Dhramkund Inspector Manoj Kumar while confirming the incident said that after conducting a postmortem the body of the deceased driver was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
He further said a case FIR, under relevant sections of the law, was registered at Police Station Dhramkund for further investigations.