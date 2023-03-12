Driver missing as truck falls into Chenab river

Soon after the accident, cops from Ramban police station and local QRT volunteers rushed to the accident spot for the rescue operation. They said nothing except some papers and parts of the vehicle were found at the accident site. A police officer said that the driver of the truck went missing. It is presumed that he may have been washed away along with the vehicle in the strong water currents of river Chenab.

SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, said a truck rolled down in Chenab, at Mehar while going towards Jammu. Police and rescue teams are on the job.