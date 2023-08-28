Drone survey underway for construction of 2-way Banihal-Baramulla railway line

Banihal , Aug 28: A drone survey is going on at railway station Banihal in district Ramban.
The survey by company Skylark , appointed by railway authorities, is for the proposed two way railway line between Banihal and Baramulla.
A team from drone survey company, Northern Railway and railway police were present on the spot at Banihal railway station.
The Banihal to Baramulla rail link is single way and recently, the government decided to make it a double way railway line.
The distance of railway line between Banihal to Baramulla is 135 kilometres and is operational for single way rail traffic.
An official from Northern railway said that almost all the survey work between Banihal and Baramulla has been completed in the past one month and the drone survey report will be submitted to the railway board for further action.