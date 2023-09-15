Drug abuse control measures reviewed

Ramban, Sep 15: Additional District Magistrate Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma today chaired a meeting of the District-level NARCO Coordination Committee (NCORD) to review the measures taken by the enforcement agencies to curb the drug abuse and narcotics trade in the district.
The meeting was attended by Additional SP, Gourav Majahan; Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Gias-ul-Haq; CEO, Dev Anand; Drug Control Officer, Imtiyaz Ahmed and other concerned officers. SDM Gool Tanveer -Ul-Majid; SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas, Tehsildars connected through virtual mode.
The meeting was convened to discuss strategy to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district besides reviewing the implementation of decisions and directions passed in previous meetings under the aegis of District Magistrate, Ramban Mussarat Islam.