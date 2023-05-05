Drug peddling | SPO dismissed from service in Doda

Bhaderwah May 5 : A Special police Officer (SPO) in Doda district was dismissed from service by SSP for allegedly being involved in drug peddling.
The SPO who has been identified as Javed Ahmed Son of Mohd Shafi resident of Hamdanpur Doda was arrested by the police on 25th Of March for his involvement in drug peddling in Doda town.
In a statement issued by Doda Police it was told that Javed Ahmed was serving as SPO, posted in District Police Line Doda and was apprehended with Charas (cannabis) from his possession after it was learnt through reliable sources that the said SPO used to buy and sell Charas.
"A case FIR No. 48/2023 under provisions of NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Doda and investigation was set into motion," said Abdul Qayoom SSP Doda.
"Alongside the registration of case, an enquiry was also initiated against him by the department for service misconduct on his part. During course of enquiry conducted by the department it was proved beyond the shadow of doubt that he was involved in the black trade of Charas and in consequence of which his services have been disengaged," Officer added.