Drug peddling | SPO dismissed from service in Doda

The SPO who has been identified as Javed Ahmed Son of Mohd Shafi resident of Hamdanpur Doda was arrested by the police on 25th Of March for his involvement in drug peddling in Doda town.

In a statement issued by Doda Police it was told that Javed Ahmed was serving as SPO, posted in District Police Line Doda and was apprehended with Charas (cannabis) from his possession after it was learnt through reliable sources that the said SPO used to buy and sell Charas.