E-Library to facilitate students launched

Doda, Jan 3: In furtherance of the endeavours to achieve the goal of quality education for all, District Administration Doda today launched e-library to benefit thousands of students of the district by providing them notes and study material prepared by the best subject matter specialists in the district.
The feat has been achieved after working for more than five months under the ADBHUT Doda campaign launched in the district, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan. The facility will enable the students to use the study material prepared not only for the examination, expected somewhere in the month of March/April, but to clear their doubts/ concepts when schools reopen after winter vacations. The notes shall also help during online ZOOM classes to be launched by the administration on 10th of this month for the students who want to use the vacations for more productive purpose.
The site www.adbhutdoda.org/elibrary shall have the facility of reading; downloading and getting the notes printed by any student in the district or for that matter any part of the UT. The e-library would be upgraded further and in due course of time notes for class 9th onwards shall be made available for the students. The notes/ study material available on the e-library have been prepared by more than one subject matter experts which gives the students a choice to select the best study material as per their understanding.