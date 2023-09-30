e-waste collection awareness booth concludes in Doda

Doda: The collaborative efforts of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in Doda, J&K, reached a significant milestone as the two-day e-waste collection cum awareness booth initiative concluded successfully today.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Doda, Muhammad Ashfaq Khanji along with District Information Officer (DIO), Muhammad Ashraf Wani attended the concluding ceremony, underscoring the importance of responsible e-waste disposal.

The e-waste collection booth, a joint initiative by CBC and DIPR Doda, aimed to raise awareness about the hazards of random e-waste disposal while providing a convenient and eco-friendly solution for the community to dispose of their electronic waste.

The collection booth was set up at a strategically chosen location, making it easily accessible for the residents.

At the concluding ceremony, Khanji emphasised the significance of responsible e-waste management. “Our environment is facing the growing threat of electronic waste pollution, and it is our collective responsibility to address this issue. This E-Waste Collection Booth initiative is a step in the right direction, and I commend CBC and DIPR Doda for their efforts in creating awareness and providing a proper channel for e-waste disposal,” he said.