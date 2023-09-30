e-waste collection awareness booth concludes in Doda

Doda: The collaborative efforts of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in Doda, J&K, reached a significant milestone as the two-day e-waste collection cum awareness booth initiative concluded successfully today.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Doda, Muhammad Ashfaq Khanji along with District Information Officer (DIO), Muhammad Ashraf Wani attended the concluding ceremony, underscoring the importance of responsible e-waste disposal.
The e-waste collection booth, a joint initiative by CBC and DIPR Doda, aimed to raise awareness about the hazards of random e-waste disposal while providing a convenient and eco-friendly solution for the community to dispose of their electronic waste.
The collection booth was set up at a strategically chosen location, making it easily accessible for the residents.
At the concluding ceremony, Khanji emphasised the significance of responsible e-waste management. “Our environment is facing the growing threat of electronic waste pollution, and it is our collective responsibility to address this issue. This E-Waste Collection Booth initiative is a step in the right direction, and I commend CBC and DIPR Doda for their efforts in creating awareness and providing a proper channel for e-waste disposal,” he said.
The District Information Officer (DIO) said, "We believe in the power of information and community involvement. Through this initiative, we have not only collected electronic waste but also educated the public about the environmental impact of improper disposal. It is heartening to see the community's enthusiastic participation."
The e-waste collection booth initiative witnessed an encouraging response from the residents of Doda, with a significant amount of electronic waste collected during the two-day event.
The collected e-waste will be appropriately processed and disposed of by environmental regulations.
DIPR and CBC Doda extend their gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters who made this initiative a success.
They also express their commitment to continue organizing such community-oriented programmes to create awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices.