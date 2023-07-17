Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah valley at 10.07 pm on Monday, triggering panic among the residents.

Earthquake was felt at 10.07 pm the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, adding the epicentre of the earthquake was three kms northwest of Bhaderwah town at a depth of five kms.

The latitude of the earthquake was 33.05 while longitude was measured at 75.79.

The tremor was also felt in Bani and loaang area of Kathua district adjoining Bhaderwah valley.

Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake hit 34 day after a high-intensity one of magnitude 5.4 jolted the Doda district followed by nine aftershocks in six days from June 13 to June 18.

Later on July 10, two earthquakes of 4.7 and 3.6 magnitude also jolted Chenab region.