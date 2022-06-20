Educational institutions reopen after 10 days in J&K's Bhaderwah

"We had suffered a lot since last two years due lockdowns resulting in educational institutions remaining closed for almost two years. We were about to come to our terms and old routine of studies but these 10 days have added salt to our wounds," said Mubashra Sheikh, a class 9th student.

"People need to have some sense, at least for the future generations. I hope before repeating any such act in future they will consider the suffering of student fraternity," Mubashira added.



"I'm happy, we are back to school after 10 days undeclared holidays. Our term exams are just round the corner, hope these fringe elements will now leave us in peace and let us concentrate on our studies," said another student, Mehak Kotwal (14).