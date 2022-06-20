Educational institutions reopen after 10 days in J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah June 20 : Educational institutions reopened in J&K's Bhaderwah on Monday after 10 days of curfew following a communal flare up over controversial remarks by now suspended BJP leaders. Night curfew will continue to be in effect even as mobile internet service remained suspended.
The reopening of educational institutions comes a day after authorities restored Broadband and fixed line Internet. Earlier, authorities relaxed curfew for 12 and 13 hours on Saturday and Sunday respectively which passed off peacefully.
"We had suffered a lot since last two years due lockdowns resulting in educational institutions remaining closed for almost two years. We were about to come to our terms and old routine of studies but these 10 days have added salt to our wounds," said Mubashra Sheikh, a class 9th student.
"People need to have some sense, at least for the future generations. I hope before repeating any such act in future they will consider the suffering of student fraternity," Mubashira added.
"I'm happy, we are back to school after 10 days undeclared holidays. Our term exams are just round the corner, hope these fringe elements will now leave us in peace and let us concentrate on our studies," said another student, Mehak Kotwal (14).
Police vehicles fitted with public address systems were seen making rounds in the Bhaderwah town and it's peripheral areas on Sunday evening, informing residents about the reopening of Schools, banks and other government offices and requesting them to send their children to schools from Monday morning beside seeking their cooperation in maintaining law and order.
Educational institutions were closed since June 10 after the curfew which was imposed by the authorities on June 9 following communal tension as a precautionary measure in Bhadrwah town.
Meanwhile, students of half a dozen schools of the town including Kendriya Vidyalai, Nagar school, Boys Higher secondary, Girls Higher secondary schools could not resume classes as the schools have been occupied by the security forces and could not be opened for students.
Authorities said they are working round the clock to make alternate arrangements for the security forces and hopefully all the schools will start functioning normally in a couple of days.