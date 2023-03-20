Effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act | Principal Magistrate JJB Kishtwar convenes stakeholders meeting

Addressing the participants, Alnasir said that all the stakeholders must work in close coordination with the JJB and CWC of Kishtwar.

He directed the Police to provide an updated list of SJPOs.

“At the inception of investigation when any CCL comes in contact with Police, the first and foremost thing that needs to be done is verification of age, proof of age before he or she is apprehended,” Alnasir said. “Every 164 CrPC statement and every medical examination of minors should be accompanied by a lady officer either by CWC or JJB or LCPO and social workers of DCPU.”