Effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act | Principal Magistrate JJB Kishtwar convenes stakeholders meeting

Kishtwar: Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Kishtwar, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir Monday called a meeting for periodical review of DCPO, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and other stakeholders of Kishtwar district for the effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act.
The meeting at the conference hall, district court complex here was attended by ASP Kishtwar, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Members CWC and JJB Kishtwar, District Child Protection Officer Kishtwar, DySPs, SHOs, Special Juvenile Police Officers, Medical Superintendent, Superintendent of Child Care Institutions, LCPO, PO NIC , PO IC of DCPU Mission Vatsalya Kishtwar, and other staff members.
Addressing the participants, Alnasir said that all the stakeholders must work in close coordination with the JJB and CWC of Kishtwar.
He directed the Police to provide an updated list of SJPOs.
“At the inception of investigation when any CCL comes in contact with Police, the first and foremost thing that needs to be done is verification of age, proof of age before he or she is apprehended,” Alnasir said. “Every 164 CrPC statement and every medical examination of minors should be accompanied by a lady officer either by CWC or JJB or LCPO and social workers of DCPU.”
He directed that a standing medical board be constituted by the Medical Superintendent for age determination, psychological assessment, and counselling.
Alnasir said that the interdepartmental coordination and an integrated approach was a must for the proper legislation and delivery of justice.
He impressed upon the police officers to issue character rolls without directions passed by JJB in case of CCL besides directing no biometric record photographs of CCLs be kept in Police record.
Alnasir also directed the immediate shifting of the Place of Safety of CCLs from the Police post to another civil building.