Eid celebrated across Kishtwar district

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Ahmed Poswal, ADDC Kishtwar Sham Lal, Chairman Waqf Board J&K, Kishtwar Zakir Hussain Wani, ACD Kishtwar Sunil Bhutyal, Tehsildar Kishtwar Muneeb Umar and officers from Army, CRPF, Police and civil administration were also present on the occasion. They exchanged Eid greetings with Muslim brethren and prayed for peace, tranquility, integrity, communal harmony and brotherhood.