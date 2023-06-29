Eid celebrations witnessed in Doda district

Doda, June 29: The festival of Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in Doda district today.
Large number of people gathered at Eid Gah Doda and offered Eid prayers. The atmosphere was filled with joy and unity as people came together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The community spirit and religious fervor were evident throughout the day as people greeted each other. The administration and law enforcement authorities ensured the smooth conduct of the celebrations and the safety of the people.
During his address at Eidgah Doda, Imam of Jamia Masjid Doda Khalid Najib Suharwardi, delivered a sermon on the significance of Eid Ul Adha and its teachings. Furthermore, the Imam emphasized the need to follow the teachings of Islam in all aspects of life and to strive for righteousness and piety.
Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, MC Chairman Ved Gupta, Dy SP Doda, SHO Doda and other senior civil and police officers were present on the occasion.