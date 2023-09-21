Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements discussed in Doda

Directions were passed to deploy adequate duty Magistrates and police personnel on the holy day for the security of the public. The authorities have been asked to get information from the concerned religious bodies about the routes and timing of the processions for making fool-proof security deployment along the route. The traffic authorities were directed to prepare well thought-out traffic management and parking plans in order to ensure hassle-free to-and-fro movement of vehicles and the procession on the scheduled day.

Concerned from the fire and emergency department, have been directed to keep the fire tenders on alert 24/7. All three Municipal Bodies were directed to ensure cleanliness in the towns on the day.

The meeting was attended by the ADC Doda Dr RK Bharti, ADC Bhaderwah Choudhary Dilmir, ASP Bhaderwah, SE PWD, SDMs, SDPOs, CMO Doda, Dy SP Headquarter, Tehsidars, Ex En PWD, Ex En Jal Shakti, Ex En PDD, SHOs and other concerned.