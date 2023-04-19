Eid related arrangements reviewed in Doda

Doda: To facilitate smooth and hassle free Eid prayers and celebrations across District, the Deputy Commissioner, Visheh Mahajan along with SSP Abdul Qayoom, President MC Doda, Ved Prakash Gupta and a team of officers visited Jamia Masjid and Eidgah, here today.

SE Jal Shakti Department Anil Gupta; EO, MC, Nenad Sen; Officers from MC, JPDCL and other departments accompanied.

Later, the DC along with SSP, ADC Bhaderwah Ch. Dilmir, ASP Bhaderwah Kameshwar Puri, EO MC Bhaderwah Yousf-Ul-Umar, and others visited Jamia Masjid, and Eidgah in Bhaderwah. They also inspected the market at Bhaderwah.