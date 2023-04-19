Eid related arrangements reviewed in Doda

Doda: To facilitate smooth and hassle free Eid prayers and celebrations across District, the Deputy Commissioner, Visheh Mahajan along with SSP Abdul Qayoom, President MC Doda, Ved Prakash Gupta and a team of officers visited Jamia Masjid and Eidgah, here today.
SE Jal Shakti Department Anil Gupta; EO, MC, Nenad Sen; Officers from MC, JPDCL and other departments accompanied.
Later, the DC along with SSP, ADC Bhaderwah Ch. Dilmir, ASP Bhaderwah Kameshwar Puri, EO MC Bhaderwah Yousf-Ul-Umar, and others visited Jamia Masjid, and Eidgah in Bhaderwah. They also inspected the market at Bhaderwah.
The DC directed the PHE (JSD) and PDD (JKPCL) departments to ensure regular water and electricity supply availability to the people across the district. He also asked the Municipal authorities to ensure sanitation of roads leading to the Edigah, while the Transport Department was asked to ensure traffic regulation so that people coming to Eidgah don’t face any inconvenience.
During the market inspection at Bhaderwah, the DC urged the shopkeepers to avoid overpricing, maintain hygiene in the market, adhere to the rates approved and obey food safety and standard regulations.