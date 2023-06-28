EID-UL-ADHA | Major market checking drive conducted in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav, enforcement teams today conducted intensive market inspection in different parts of the district to check the quality of consumables ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The joint inspection teams comprising representatives of the enforcement departments, including Revenue, FCS&CA and Police, under the overall supervision of SDM, Showkat Hayat, conducted extensive market checking in Chatroo Town.

The team inspected mutton and chicken shops, vegetable, fruit and sweet shops and checked the rates and quality of consumables being sold. The team took strict action against erring vendors and recovered Rs. 2800 on the spot.

Similar market checking was conducted in the Kishtwar town by a team comprising the officers and officials of Legal Metrology, State Taxes Department, Revenue, police, FCS&CA besides Municipality.