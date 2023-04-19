Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements reviewed in Ramban

Ramban , Apr 19: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today convened a meeting of concerned officers, religious leaders and Imams of various mosques to review the arrangements put in place for Eid-ul-Fitr.
ADC, Harbans Lal Sharma; Addl. SP, Gourav Mahajan; ACR, Gias-Ul-Haq and other senior officers and religious leaders attended the meeting.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on arrangements for Eid celebration being made by the different departments besides the timing of Namaz-e -Eid in different mosques.
The DC urged the religious leaders to inform the people about the timing of Eid congregations and the traffic movement plan finalised for different mosques.
The DC instructed the concerned officers to keep a strict vigil on the overcharging and black-marketing of essential commodities during the festive days besides ensuring the quality of eatables.
He also directed AD FCS&CA to conduct frequent market checking besides making sure the availability of essential commodities in all areas of the district.
The DC directed CEO Municipal Council Ramban to ensure the cleanliness drives in and around religious places and mosques. He also passed similar directions to EOs of MC Banihal and Batote. The DC also directed the SDMs and concerned Tehsildars to ensure all necessary arrangements in their respective jurisdictions for the Eid festival.