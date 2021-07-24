Elderly woman dead, her son, daughter-in-law injured as ambulance plunges into nullah in J&K's Doda

Banihal July 24: A local ailing elderly woman died while her son and daughter-in-law were injured after the ambulance they were on board skidded off the road and fell into Chakwah stream near Batote on Kishtwar-Batote highway in Jammu's Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

As per a police spokesperson, the accident took place at about 1645 hrs this afternoon at chakwa nullah near Batote when the ambulence bearing registration number JK06/ 8241 on way from GMC Doda to SKIMS Srinagar skidded off the road and plunged into the deep nullah.



While confirming the incident, SHO Batote, Ranjeet Singh told Greater Kashmir that soon after receiving the information, a rescue operation was launched but the ill woman, Haseena Begum, 73, wife of Late Bhadar Malik, a resident of Tantna in tehsil Gondan of Doda district, had died on the spot.