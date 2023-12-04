Election victories | BJP celebrates in Ramban, Banihal

Ramban, Dec 4 : To celebrate the victory of the BJP in assembly polls in three states the party workers took out a victory rally at the district headquarters town Ramban and also celebrated the victory in Banihal.

Ramban BJP leader Rakesh Singh Thakur said that the rally was organised by the district unit in which a large number of youth, and party workers carrying the party’s flag in their hands participated.

The jubilant party workers and cadre celebrated the victory by distributing sweets and dancing over drum beats.

Some women-elected representatives of Municipal Councils, Block Development Counsel, DDC of BJP and other activists also took part in the celebrations.

Party workers distributed sweets and chanted slogans hailing PM Narendra Modi for the election victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The rally after passing through various markets of the old district headquarter town Ramban dispersed peacefully at court road.

BJP unit Banihal led by Mohammad Saleem Bhat also celebrated the victory by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers in Banihal town.

Bhat said the BJP victory in three states shows that people are happy with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The reports of celebrations are pouring in from other parts of the district also.