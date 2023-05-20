Elections panacea for all ills of J&K: Azad

Kahara (Doda), May 20: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that elections are the panacea for all ills of Jammu and Kashmir as people have been suffering for so many years.
“People of Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering from last so many years since 2017 with no elected representative who would have redressed all local issues. So elections are the panacea to all ills,” Azad said addressing party workers here in Doda district, a press release said.
He affirmed that all political parties have been stressing on holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir but no progress has been made in this regard so far. Emphasising that unemployment has surged, inflation has risen, the development of infrastructure has hit a roadblock, and doctors and teachers are missing in their respective places of posting, Azad said that the elected representatives are seen nowhere as the delimitation process has made them irrelevant.