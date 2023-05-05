Electoral rolls Progress of special summary revision reviewed

Ramban, May 5: District Election Officer, Ramban Mussarat Islam today reviewed the progress achieved under ongoing special summary revision-2023 of electoral rolls in the district here at a meeting of EROs, AEROs and Supervisors convened through virtual mode.
The meeting was attended by EROs, AEROs, Supervisors and officials from the Election department.
At the outset, the DEO took a detailed review of the progress achieved in the District under ongoing SSR-2023 and sought details about the number of fresh applications received, as well as the number of claims and objections. He emphasised upon the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to conduct revisions according to guidelines of ECI as per notified schedule and expedite the process for achieving targets. He also asked them to ensure timely disposal of claims and objections.
The DEO also enjoined upon the concerned EROs and AEROs to complete the revision of the special summary with 100 percent enrolment of eligible voters, including the addition of new voters and deletion of duplicate voters, besides to ensure no elector is left unregistered keeping in view the limited time period to conduct the exercise. He also directed the concerned to bridge the gender gap.