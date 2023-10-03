Emphasis laid on child nutrition, maternal health
Kishtwar, Oct 3: To evaluate the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in the district, District Programme Officer (DPO) for Poshan Kishtwar, Dr Rishi Kumar Sharma today chaired a comprehensive meeting here at his office chamber.
The meeting was attended by all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and Supervisors.
Key points addressed during the meeting included a thorough review of critical aspects on Child nutrition and maternal health.
Emphasizing the significance of "One Healthy Child from Each Project," the DPO stressed on the effective implementation of Swasth Balak Balika Initiative in all projects.
While taking the Child Health Assessment, the DPO examined the current status of weak children from each Anganwari center, along with an in-depth review of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) cases.
Ensuring no child is left behind, the Chair directed a meticulous review of SAM/MAM cases with names from each Anganwari center.
A comprehensive analysis of the first pregnancy cases, lactating mothers, and breastfeeding practices from each Anganwari center were also taken in the meeting to ensure the effective Maternal Health Monitoring.
Furthermore, the DPO ICDS project Kishtwar was apprised of the current status of anemia among pregnant and lactating mothers in the district as well as defective children from each Anganwari center, with specific names provided.
The DPO ICDS was briefed on the progress of the second phase of recruitment, encompassing the total number of advertisements and forms received to date.
This proactive approach reflects the commitment of Poshan Kishtwar to prioritize child health and maternal well-being. The meeting marks a significant step towards ensuring the effective implementation of ICDS within the district.