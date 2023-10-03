Emphasis laid on child nutrition, maternal health

While taking the Child Health Assessment, the DPO examined the current status of weak children from each Anganwari center, along with an in-depth review of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) cases.

Ensuring no child is left behind, the Chair directed a meticulous review of SAM/MAM cases with names from each Anganwari center.

A comprehensive analysis of the first pregnancy cases, lactating mothers, and breastfeeding practices from each Anganwari center were also taken in the meeting to ensure the effective Maternal Health Monitoring.