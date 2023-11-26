Encroachments on state land evicted at Drabshalla

Kishtwar, Nov 26: A coordinated effort involving the Revenue, Police, and CRPF authorities led by Tehsildar Drabshalla culminated in a significant demolition drive aimed at removing encroachments on state land here in Dugga area of Drabshalla.

The operation, conducted with requisite manpower and machinery, targeted structures including sheds, walls, and plinths on state land. As a result of this meticulous endeavor, 11 individuals from the area have been identified as defaulters in the encroachment and their details have been promptly submitted to the DC Office Kishtwar.