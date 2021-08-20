Engaging youth only can bring change: PDP

“Youth are getting trapped in a narrative being set with communal and fanatic objectives. The administrative coercion and absence of any political atmosphere has caused a serious dent on the psyche of youth, who are passing through a challenging phase of uncertainty and fear,” Tak said during an interaction programme held by the PDP district youth unit Kishtwar with the youth. “An idea can only be defeated with an idea and political ideology can be countered with political outreach only.”

Referring to the increase in violence activities and spilling over of militancy from Kashmir to other parts of J&K, Tak said, “There are forces who want you to pick up arms and throw stones. They want to earn applause on our graves and appease their supporters by projecting us just a number.”