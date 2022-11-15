Ensure uninterrupted power supply during winter in District Ramban: Sajjad Shaheen

According to a press note, he was speaking to various deputations and individuals during his two days tour to various villages of Banihal that include Chapnari, Amkoot, Kaskoot, Asshar, Nowgam, Khairkoot, Bankoot, Nagam,Wagan, Dooligam people informed him about the problems confronted to them in their respective villages related to their day today needs particularly lack of basic facilities and other related public issues during the ongoing winter.

Sajjad Shaheen said that the people across the constituency are facing extreme shortage of electricity and lack access to clean portable drinking water. The District president also expressed concern over defunct utility services and dilapidated condition of roads, especially in hilly areas, saying these have accumulated the problems of common people.