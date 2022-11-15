Ensure uninterrupted power supply during winter in District Ramban: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Nov 15: National Conference leader and district president Ramban Mir Sajjad Shaheen on Tuesday expressed concern over the precarious power situation in Banihal and it’s adjoining areas including Gool during the ongoing winter season. He said the electricity woes continue unabated in the region as people are immensely suffering due to unscheduled power cuts.
According to a press note, he was speaking to various deputations and individuals during his two days tour to various villages of Banihal that include Chapnari, Amkoot, Kaskoot, Asshar, Nowgam, Khairkoot, Bankoot, Nagam,Wagan, Dooligam people informed him about the problems confronted to them in their respective villages related to their day today needs particularly lack of basic facilities and other related public issues during the ongoing winter.
Sajjad Shaheen said that the people across the constituency are facing extreme shortage of electricity and lack access to clean portable drinking water. The District president also expressed concern over defunct utility services and dilapidated condition of roads, especially in hilly areas, saying these have accumulated the problems of common people.
He further said that the power and drinking water supply is in disarray while scarcity of food grains at the CAPD depots continues to remain a constant irritant, adding that the Administration seems to be missing at the ground level as a result of which the people remain at the receiving end.
Referring to the unscheduled power cuts during the ongoing harsh winter in the entire Ramban District particularly in Banihal and it’s far off areas including Gool, Shaheen said that people have been facing long hours of unscheduled power cuts which has added to the people’s problems.
Shaheen said that the residents of Banihal and it’s adjoining areas that include Mahu, Mangit, Khari, Nadika, Trigam, Kumbla, Buzla, Srachi, Hinjhal, Fagow, Tethar, Chareel, Nowgam, Danar, Khair koot, Chachal, Neel, Chaknarwah, Chamalwas, Lamber, Ashar, Kaskoot, Zinhal, Wanpora, Shagan, Hingni, Zonchwas, Sumar, Harog, Bajmasta, Pogal, Kunda, Maligam, Paristan, Gagarnag, Sarachi , Chaka, Sarbagni, Thachi, Amkot, Bankoot, Wagan, Krawa, Chapnari, Dooligam, Hijwa, Arimarg, Bawah, Nachlana, Ramsoo, Ukharhal, Batroo, Dardahi, Sumar , Gool, Dharam, Sanagaldan, Indh,Deedah, Chachwah, and other parts of District Ramban have been facing the brunt of the unscheduled power cuts as the PDD has failed to follow the electricity schedule as frequent power cuts have made the situation miserable for people living in these villages.
Denouncing the proposed average 17.74% power tariff hike by JPDCL for Jammu region and 12.46 percent power tariff hike by JPDCL & KPDCL for Jammu and Kashmir regions, Shaheen has demanded immediate rollback of the power tariff.
He stated that this proposed power tariff hike would impact domestic as well as Commercial consumers, he has request the LG lead Administration , to thoroughly examine the proposal of PDCL and spare the poor and middle-class domestic and Service sector consumers from this unnecessary power tariff hike as all economic sectors and people are already saddled with uncertainty.
Shaheen has also sought immediate attention of higher ups into the matter and demanded an end to power cuts. He has also urged the J&K administration to ensure adequate supplies of essentials particularly ration, sugar and kerosene oil, LPG Cylinders besides un-interrupted electricity and drinking water during the winter.