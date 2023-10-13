Event held at Marmat Higher Secondary School Goha

The event was graced by the presence of Idress Lone, Deputy Director Employment, District Employment and Counseling Centre Doda, who served as the chief guest.

As part of the second phase of the "Meri Maati-Mera Desh" campaign in the district, public from each community were encouraged to participate in Amrit Kalash Yatras. They collected soil from their respective villages, placing it in Amrit Kalash (urns) and sending them to the block offices from October 1st to 13th. These Amrit Kalashs will subsequently journey to the District Headquarters, leading up to a grand event planned for October 22, 2023, when all the Amrit Kalashs from various blocks will converge in Doda. Subsequently, they will travel to the capital city of Jammu before being transported to the national capital, Delhi, from October 22 to 27.