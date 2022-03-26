Everyone has suffered in Jammu & Kashmir: Mehbooba

Jammu/Ramban, Mar 26: Former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today said everyone in Jammu and Kashmir have suffered during last several decades.
She was talking to media on the sideline of a “one day youth convention” of her party in Ramban.
“Everyone has suffered due to violence in Jammu and Kashmir. We do not have any objection if a movie is made (referring to the suffering of KPs), but we have objection to the way the film is being promoted at the political level,” she added.
“You might be remembering the killing of Thukri (Chattru in Kishtwar district) in which Hindus were killed, similarly Muslims were killed in Kashmir, Muslims were also got killed in Salian area Surankote (Poonch), and Kashmiri Pandits were also killed in Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.
She said it would have been better if the BJP had done similar hardwork for the return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
She said that e Mufti Mohammed Sayeed remained as Chief Minister for the first three years and then for 10 months. “I remained Chief Minister for two years. Everyone knows what we have done. In total, we remained as chief ministers for six years in J&K. What could we have done in these years,”the PDP president said.
Regarding assembly elections in J&K, Mehbooba said that her party has not taken any decision and if the decision is taken, it will be conveyed to people accordingly.
“We will see whenever elections are announced. Nothing is decided yet,” the former Chief Minister said. She added that there was disappointment among the people in general and in youth in particular following which they wanted to assure them that PDP was there for their support.