Ex-Hizb militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar

A police spokesman identified the arrested as Dulla alias Jameel , a resident of Arnas village in Reasi. Dulla is the third such former militant turned absconder arrested by police in the district in the past 11 days.

As per the police spokesman, Dulla was arrested during raids at various suspected locations and was presently putting up at Kundwar village in Chatroo area.

He was wanted in a militancy-related case registered against him at police station Chatroo in 2002 but was evading arrest, police said.

Soon after his arrest, he was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

Earlier, two former militants turned absconders -- Nazir Ahmad of Budhar-Bonjwah and Abdul Gani alias "Mavia" -- were arrested after a long hunt of 12 years and 19 years on September 15 and 17, respectively. (With PTI inputs)